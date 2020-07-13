2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport: How to reserve the SUVs

Enlarge Image Ford

After years -- arguably decades -- of anticipation, the Ford Bronco is back. Well, almost. The 2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport won't reach dealers for a while, but the Blue Oval's reservation books have just opened for both models. Perhaps you're 100% committed to parking one of these SUVs in your garage. Maybe you're merely contemplating ownership and want to hedge your bets. Or perhaps you're just curious as to how the reservation process works. Here's everything you need to know.

Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport pricing

Unfortunately, Ford has not yet revealed full model pricing that includes the costs of various trims and options. That's true whether you're interested in the 2-door, 4-door or the unibody Bronco Sport. However, we do have base prices for these models.

The Dearborn automaker has confirmed the big Bronco's base MSRP will ring up at $29,995, including $1,495 for destination and delivery. That all-in starting price is for the base two-door 2021 Ford Bronco, and the four-door model is substantially costlier, ringing up at $34,695.

As for the softer-but-still-rugged Bronco Sport crossover, it's priced slightly less expensive than its body-on-frame big brother, at $28,155 including $1,495 for freight.

Before you decide to pull the trigger on a reservation for either, it's worth noting that it'll likely be easier to option these Broncos to where their prices are significantly higher than their base MSRPs. The sheer number of options and trims will offered will undoubtedly dwarf that of an average sedan, and that means more money. Here at Roadshow, we routinely see Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator pickup test models optioned well into the $50,000+ range -- some even crest $60,000. We expect the big Bronco to follow suit, though the Bronco Sport's trim range will likely top out at or under $40,000 before options. In any case, caveat emptor.

If you're curious about the Bronco's various trim levels, click on over to our full pricing and trim explainer. If you're looking for the same info, but about the Bronco Sport, we've got you covered with a guide for that, too.

Ford

Bronco reservations require $100 deposit

As it was with the previously revealed 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, navigating Ford's reservation system is dead simple, low stakes, and the entire process only takes a few minutes. Open to residents of the US and Canada, most importantly, you should know that Ford's modest deposit is completely refundable if you have second thoughts.

In fact, the Bronco reservation process is even less intimidating than that of the aforementioned Mach-E, because the deposit required for these SUVs is only $100 and you won't have as long of a wait for before these two hit showrooms. (The Mach-E reservation deposit was $500 and the model was about a year away when the order books opened, while Bronco Sport is due in showrooms this fall and the big-daddy Bronco is expected in spring.)

Configure it later... mostly

Furthermore, you don't have to know the exact specification of the Bronco you want. While the microsite will ask you for your preferred trim, it's not a done deal -- your chosen dealer will contact you closer to the model's build date beginning in late 2020 to finalize your configuration, including things like series trim, color and options.

For the moment, Ford seems to be mostly looking for hand raisers who are willing to make modest statements of intent by forking over a small refundable deposit. Ford plainly states that by entering into this reservation process, you are not actually placing a formal order, or purchasing a vehicle. Similarly, placing a deposit does not guarantee delivery of a new Bronco, or grant you a specific place in line -- like most automaker orders, delivery order and timing will vary depending on your model configuration, as well as "residency and demand."

Apparently not all Ford dealers are authorized to sell the new Bronco, but the reservation system will automatically prioritize dealers near you based on your zip code that can sell and service these models. You can also choose your chosen dealership manually. As with other Blue Oval vehicle purchases, you're not buying directly from the automaker, you'll end up working out financing and signing on the dotted line with your dealer.

Enlarge Image Ford

How to reserve a new Bronco

If you know your name, address, email address, phone number and have a valid credit card handy, you've got everything you need to reserve a Bronco.

First off, if you don't have one already, you need to create a Ford Account with a password to sign into the reservation website. Ford will automatically send out a confirmation email once you've done so, and even if you don't already have a Ford in your stable, you can manage your profile at owner.ford.com.

Once you're signed in, you have to choose between the 2021 Ford Bronco and the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Click on "Reserve Now" under the model you're interested in. The configurator will let you see your chosen model using different views, including doors and roof on or off, as well as color.

Add your zip code and select your chosen dealer.

Next, click on the blue "Reserve Now" box.

You'll be prompted to fill out the credit card form and you'll be notified that you're agreeing to Ford's terms and to part with $100 for the (refundable) deposit. Once you click through to make the payment, an email will be sent to your inbox with detail.

That's it! You've officially reserved a new Bronco or Bronco Sport.

Oh, one last thing: You can actually reserve up to two different models per account -- after that, you'd better have a family member get in line, too. Despite what those jokesters on eBay might tell you, Ford will not allow you to transfer your reservation to another person.

