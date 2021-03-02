2021 Ford Bronco: How to remove the grille

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2021 Ford Bronco will be highly customizable, thanks to its patented modular design. From suspension upgrades to light bars, engine enhancements to rock rails, it's a blank canvas for aftermarket companies, just like the Jeep Wrangler that's dominated the hard-core off-road SUV segment for decades. One of the easiest things you'll be able to do to customize your ride is to swap out the Bronco's grille. It's easy, and you can do it. We're here to show you how.

Now playing: Watch this: How to remove the Ford Bronco's grille

This Ford's front grille panel can be removed or reinstalled in just 10 to 15 minutes, requiring nothing more than basic hand tools. To get started, pop the hood. Next, identify the nine plastic pushpins that hold the upper radiator trim piece in place. Using a panel-removal tool or even a flat-bladed screwdriver, carefully pop these fasteners out, taking care not to damage or lose them. Once they're out of the way, pull the aforementioned trim piece out, snaking it around the air-intake snorkel, which can get in the way.

With all of that done, four 10-millimeter bolts are now visible. Using the Bronco's included socket and ratchet (every model comes standard with a small toolkit), remove those bolts. After that, it's just a matter of carefully pulling the grille away from the body. It's held in place by a number of plastic clips. It will take some tugging, but it should pop right out without much of a fight.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

With the grille off, you can swap in another one of the Bronco's numerous factory pieces that vary by model trim, or you can head to third-party companies that will no doubt be shortly flooding the internet with Ford equivalents of the Wrangler's popular "angry eye" and "shark" aftermarket equivalents. Just repeat the removal process in reverse, and you'll be back on the road with a fresh new look in no time.

A gift to aftermarket companies, the new Bronco is pretty much a blank canvas. Wherever the vehicle is customizable, engineers included fasteners stamped with Bronco logos, a hint at how broadly it can be upgraded. You'll be able to add light pods, roof racks, different side-view mirrors and much, much more.

For more details about learning how to remove the 2021 Ford Bronco's grill and to see how it's done, make sure to watch our video embedded above. We also have how-to features about this SUV's removable soft top, as well as fender and door removal, so make sure to check those out, as well.