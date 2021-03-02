Removing the 2021 Ford Bronco's fenders isn't hard

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Front and rear, the 2021 Ford Bronco's fenders are removable. Here's how they come off.

But wait, why would you want to detach this SUV's body panels? It sounds like a lot of unnecessary work. Well, there are few reasons. One is to customize your Ford. With relative ease, you can swap fenders with wider or differently styled aftermarket units for a unique look. Another benefit of this design is that repairs are simpler. With easily serviceable body panels, if you get in a minor collision it should be less work and therefore cheaper to fix. Finally, hardcore off-roaders will appreciate this feature. You can keep a set of ratty fenders for trail-bashing and nicer ones for on-road use.

To remove the front fenders you have to take the grille off and the lower fascia trim piece that's underneath the grille, fold the top back and remove the front doors, topics we covered in other videos, so make sure to check those out. Once that stuff is out of the way, you have to remove the fender flares, which is super easy. Just undo a few clips by rotating them a quarter turn and then the extensions pop right off the body with a firm tug. This is useful knowledge if you don't want to yank your fenders off entirely, but you are keen to install a set of wider flares to keep a set of wider wheels and tires nice and legal. Thanks to the Bronco's patented modular design, all of this is pretty easy.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford Bronco: Removing the fenders

Next, you need a few hand tools, a smattering of sockets and a ratchet. Start up top by removing the load-bearing Trail Sights (those chunky eyelets at the leading edge of the front fender that make for great tie-down points). These are held in place by a few bolts. Once that's finished, you can start unbolting the fender, which is held in place by around 10 fasteners. At the door-jamb end of the front fender, you have to remove a few plastic pins with either a screwdriver or panel tool. Once all this stuff is out of the way, the fender should pull out and away from the vehicle. This can require a bit of careful wiggling back and forth, so be patient. A simple piece of stamped steel, these body panels only weigh a few pounds. Installation is the reverse of the removal process.

Of course, the rear fenders can be taken off in a similar manner.

Make sure to watch the embedded video to see how the new Ford Bronco's fenders come off and, of course, check out our other features about this exciting new vehicle.