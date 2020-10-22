2021 Ford Bronco configurator goes live Friday. Hooray!

Enlarge Image Ford

The day is finally almost here. We know, for a fact, the 2021 Ford Bronco build configurator launches on Friday. Finally, you, me and anyone in between can create the Bronco of their dreams.

Ford shared on its official Bronco Instagram that the configurator launches at midnight on the East Coast (9 p.m. PT) tonight, and that it will include highly anticipated prices for optional packages everyone's interested to learn about. We did get a leak surrounding prices for options in August, but it'll be nice to have final prices just to know how much cash buyers need to put aside to put their new Bronco in the garage. As for the beloved Sasquatch package, do expect to pay between $4,000 and $5,000 for the equipment.

We'll come back to this story when the configurator officially launches to provide you a link. We'll also have our staff put together their favorite Bronco builds to share with you all on Friday -- because plenty of us are excited for the SUV.