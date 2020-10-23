2021 Ford Bronco reservation data reveals most popular models, options

Enlarge Image Ford

With the 2021 Ford Bronco configurator now live, Ford has revealed a little more information about what models and options soon-to-be Bronco owners selected. Speaking to Autoblog in a Friday interview, Mark Grueber, Ford's US consumer marketing manager, dished the details.

As it stands, the Bronco Wildtrak is the most popular trim for those placing reservations, followed closely by the Badlands trim. The two trims are also the most expensive Bronco trims available today -- Ford's probably delighted to see loaded Bronco trims moving in the right direction. While 26% of reservations are for the Wildtrak and 20% are for the Badlands trim, the other 54% of the roughly 190,000 reservations are for the more affordable models. Still, nearly half of buyers want the top-notch Broncos, which is pretty fascinating. As for the popular Sasquatch package, just under half of all reservations include the extra off-road equipment.

How about four-door compared to two-door reservations? Grueber told the website that two-thirds of all reservation holders chose the four-door model, but underscored that Ford internally was actually surprised at how many reservations it received for the two-door model. Look, people have been waiting for this SUV for a very long time, Ford, and the two-door model is simply boss.

One area that is nice to see is a rather high take rate for the manual transmission. According to the marketing manager, 10% of reservation holders who want the 2.3-liter turbo-four engine opted for the seven-speed manual. Although 10% is pretty small overall, that's a big figure compared to some other abysmal manual take rates for various cars. Typical rates across brands hover around 2%.

So there you have it. The overwhelming takeaway is Bronco fans are ready to pony up for big-dollar SUVs and the manual transmission isn't dead, at least for the Bronco for now. This is only the start of the Bronco's story, though. We still have a Bronco Raptor/Warthog coming, and Grueber said Ford is still combing through fan responses to see what other options the automaker can add to the menu.

