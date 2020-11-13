The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door is ready for camping (or nightmarish survival situations)

Ford

Now, I don't know if the folks at Ford know something that the rest of us don't, but on Friday, it sent out a press release extolling the virtues of the new four-door Bronco cargo area as a roomy and comfortable place to sleep. Are we talking societal super-collapse or #vanlife?

In either case, if you're the kind of person who relishes the chance to sleep in your SUV or you're trying to avoid roving cannibal road gangs, then you will be pleased to know that with the Bronco's rear seats folded down and the front seats pushed all the way forward, there is no less than 6 feet, 6 inches of space to stretch out with the tailgate closed.

That's cool, but what if you, like me, are very tall and will likely need more space? If you're willing to sleep with the vehicle open, Ford will sell you (starting next year at some point) an optional slide-out tailgate that extends that to 8 feet, 9 inches, but then your toes get nibbled on by coyotes or mutants or something.

Want to get surprisingly cold in the middle of the night while desert camping under the stars? Ford has you covered there, too, with its variety of four-door Bronco roof options. If you pull off the hardtop roof entirely, you'll have a 13.3-square-foot viewing aperture. Pretty sweet, until you're eaten by bugs (or Deathclaws).

Don't fancy sleeping in the back? Well, you'll probably end up putting a roof tent on, like anyone else addicted to overlanding photos would. That leaves tons of space for the rest of your gear in the back. How much space? 77.6 cubic feet with the second row folded and the optional hardtop. That goes up to 83 cubic feet with the soft top.

So, there you go. The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door is a roomy beast, and you can look forward to showing off your soft-off-road camping trips on the 'Gram or enjoy continued survival in some kind of Red Dawn-esque survival situation.