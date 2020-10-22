2021 Ford Bronco build and price configurator is finally live

Enlarge Image Ford

Cross your fingers and your toes, 4x4 friends. The 2021 Ford Bronco Build & Price feature -- a.k.a. the configurator -- is finally live. As you'll likely recall, the last time the Blue Oval rolled out a slew of new info on its website for its 2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport -- reveal night -- part of the proceedings went swimmingly, and part didn't go well at all. The good news for Ford is that interest in these long-awaited SUVs has been nothing short of massive -- fans practically threw credit cards at their computer screens in hopes of being able to reserve these new SUVs. The bad part? They practically had to, because Ford's consumer website became overwhelmed with would-be $100 Bronco reservation holders, and the whole works quickly ground to a halt.

Let's hope Ford has beefed up its server infrastructure to accommodate an influx of traffic. The company is certainly going to need all the help it can get, because there are a ton of options and choices to be made. Not only that, according to an official Ford statement, there are already over 190,000 reservation holders for the forthcoming body-on-frame bruisers. Presumably, many of those folks will likely be logging on in short order to spec out their dream Bronco. (Back in late July, Ford officials confirmed the company had received over 150,000 $100 hand-raisers in the two weeks following the vehicle's reveal, so new reservations have evidently slowed).

Launched at midnight ET on Friday, the 2021 Ford Bronco Build & Price tool allows reservation holders and fans alike to choose between two- and four-door body styles and the various trim lines, including Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak and First Edition. It's possible to visualize the models in different colors for the first time, and price out options and packages. While Ford was quick to divulge the base price of each Bronco trim when it revealed the truck, this is the first time the company is detailing the specific prices of add-ons. (The B&P tool for the unibody Bronco Sport has been online for some time now, as this model is going on sale much sooner). The configurator even includes a visualizer that allows for three-quarter views from both front and rear, with both the doors and roof on or off, though in the early going of the site coming online, some of this additional functionality seems annoyingly intermittent.

The first production 2021 Ford Bronco models are still on track for Spring, 2021, and Ford says it's still planning to reach out to reservation holders beginning in December to help walk them through the order process.

Bronco roof color changes

In related Bronco news, Bronco Nation, a fan website for the vehicles backed by the automaker itself, has revealed there are new developments with regard to the availability of various roof options. Namely, the 2021 Ford Bronco's top-end models, First Edition and Wildtrak, will only be offered at launch with molded-in color hardtops. The models were initially announced as sporting black-painted modular hardtops, but in order to curb build combination complexity and ensure higher quality, those tops won't be available until late 2021. Furthermore, white multi-piece hardtops won't arrive sometime during the 2022 model year, and body-color tops aren't scheduled until some point in the 2022 model year, as well.

That's the bad news. The good news is, going to 100% mold-in-color tops not only reduces complexity, it reduces assembly cost, and Ford is passing on the savings to buyers of the First Edition and Wildtrak. Prices are decreasing by $1,895 on those models, the cost of the black-painted roof option. Ford had originally announced that the fully-loaded First Edition model would cost $60,800, meaning Bronco pricing will henceforth top out at $58,905 before options. The Wildtrak was originally revealed with a $50,370 price tag, meaning the priciest non-limited-edition 2021 Bronco will now start at $48,475.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed the accuracy of these roof developments to Roadshow.

You can check out some of the colors and models in our new gallery above, but we're guessing you've already stopped reading this and are headed over to Ford's Build & Price tool. (That's okay. We are, too.)