2021 Ram TRX reveal: Watch the F-150 Raptor rival debut here

It's been four years since Ram teased its vision for a Ford F-150 Raptor rival in the Ram Rebel TRX. On Monday, we'll finally see the off-road performance pickup come to life in the form of the 2021 Ram TRX.

You can watch the TRX debut right here in the livestream embedded above, and yes, we're just as excited to see the truck as well. The Rebel TRX looked positively boss and promised V8 power -- something lacking from the F-150 Raptor these days. We could see 700 horsepower from the macho machine.

The truck will be about more than just sheer power, likely with plenty of off-road gear to make the Ram TRX formidable off the beaten path. We'll see the truck bow at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), so keep your excitement bottled for just a little while longer, folks.