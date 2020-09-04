Dodge is bringing the Widebody kit to the Challenger Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392

Dodge

So you've been wanting a Dodge Challenger for a minute now and you're in a bit of a pickle because you can't stretch your budget to Hellcat levels -- but you also don't want to look like a skinny-tired chump in a rental car.



Previously, this would have left you without many options, but the folks at Dodge have good news for you. The 2021 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and the T/A 392 are both getting the Hellcat's epic-looking widebody kit, the automaker announced Friday.



The Scat Pack Shaker comes with the aforementioned Shaker hood and is generally the more driver-focused Charger in the lineup. The Challenger T/A 392 is the (even more) vintage throwback with its NACA duct-sporting satin black hood, roof and trunk lid. It's pretty cool.

Dodge

"The Widebody on Charger and Challenger continues to gain traction, making way for wider wheels and tires, which means more grip and faster times at the drag strip," said Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger cars for FCA North America, in a statement. "Bringing that Widebody capability to the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 allows us to stick to that successful formula and offer more performance to more members of the Brotherhood of Muscle."



In practical terms, Dodge is claiming that the widebody treatment is good for 0.2 seconds in the quarter-mile and two seconds on a road course versus the narrow-body Scat Pack -- both pretty admirable when you consider that the widebody kit doesn't bring any engine performance add-ons.



What can you expect to pay for these big, bulging fenders? The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody will set you back $49,185, including destination. For comparison, that's around $4,000 more than the non-Shaker Widebody Scat Pack. The T/A 392 will run you $50,585 for all that style.



Both models are available for order now at your friendly local Dodge/SRT dealer with the Scat Pack slated to hit dealers in early 2021 and the T/A arriving sometime in the Spring.