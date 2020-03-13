2021 Chevy Traverse refresh includes wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Chevrolet's midsize, three-row Traverse has proven popular since it first hit the scene in 2009, having sold 1.3 million units since. Now in its second generation, the Traverse is more competitive than ever. And for 2021, it's getting some welcome styling and tech updates, Chevy announced Friday.

The big news is on the connectivity front, where an 8-inch infotainment screen can now be had with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An 8-inch head-up display is also available, as is wireless charging. Other changes for 2021 include new standard safety features on all trims, like automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keeping assist with departure warning, forward collision alert, automatic high beams and a following distance indicator. Adaptive cruise control and GM's safety alert seat, which buzzes your butt when it wants you to pay attention, will be available on higher trim levels.

Visually, the Traverse gets a more sophisticated design. A revised grille is flanked by sleeker headlamps, now with LEDs, and the turn signals are integrated into the daytime running lights for a tidier look. The LEDs continue out back with redesigned taillights in a nifty light signature. Buyers will have their choice of four new wheel designs, as well.

The standard powertrain remains the same for 2021, with the trusty 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 putting out 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, and you can choose between front- and all-wheel drive.

The Traverse is Chevy's third best-selling vehicle, behind the Silverado pickup and the Equinox crossover, but it's up against some heavy hitters including the new Hyundai Palisade and the Kia Telluride as well as old favorites such as the Mazda CX-9. These updates at least keep the Chevy looking fresh, and the standard safety tech makes it more competitive than before.

Chevy hasn't released official pricing for the 2021 Traverse just yet, but it shouldn't stray too far from the current model, which starts at $29,800 for the base L trim and goes up to $45,800 for the top Premier. Expect to see the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse in dealerships later this year.