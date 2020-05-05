2021 Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon fuel economy estimates increase with SUVs' size

Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban and the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL are even larger for their latest generation, but they still manage to improve on their fuel economy estimates ever so slightly.

Chevy and GMC shared EPA-rated fuel economy estimates for the big SUVs on Tuesday and each SUV returns 1 mile per gallon better in the city compared to the outgoing models. The improvement applies to both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive models, and both the 5.3-liter V8 and 6.2-liter V8 engines. The only configuration that doesn't sneak an improvement in are the Suburban and Yukon XL models equipped with 4WD. Neither brand included the optional 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine in the estimates yet.

The improvements bring us to 16 miles per gallon city, 20 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined for the 2021 Tahoe and Yukon in 2WD and 4WD guises with 5.3-liter V8, and 15/19/17 mpg for the Suburban equipped with 4WD. The 2WD Suburban returns identical fuel economy estimates to the Tahoe.

For those who opt for the 6.2-liter V8, the EPA estimates Tahoe and Suburban drivers with 2WD models will return 15/20/17 mpg. With 4WD, the estimates fall to 14/19/16 mpg. The lower highway fuel economy estimates are a trade off for better city fuel economy. The Tahoe and Yukon are much larger than the past models, about 6.7 inches longer. However, drivers will be able to pack even more cargo into the SUVs.

We'll have to wait for 2021 Cadillac Escalade estimates and wait to see how frugal the diesel engine makes the massive SUVs. We should see each SUV hit dealers in the next few months.