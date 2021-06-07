GM cancels remaining 2021 Chevy Corvette production this month, report says

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It sounds like General Motors won't be building many more 2021 Chevy Corvette models this month, going by a letter reported to be straight from the automaker. Corvette Action Center last week published a letter reportedly from the automaker, meant for all Chevy dealerships in the US, saying, "General Motors has had to make an adjustment in the number of Corvette Stingrays available for the 2021 model year." Ouch.

Chevrolet didn't immediately return a request for comment on the letter, but the Corvette is already an extremely tough car to find these days. The letter goes on to say GM is withdrawing its June outlook of production, effectively closing order books and limiting production of the Corvette Stingray to only orders that just snuck through with an Accepted stamp. The letter states that the automaker will not reject any orders already pushed through the system and accepted. Any more, however, won't happen.

The mid-engined sports car's had a very, very rough go ever since it inched close to production. A United Auto Workers strike derailed the initial launch from late 2019 to early 2020. It wasn't long before the pandemic shut GM production plants down. Though the Bowling Green factory the car hails from reopened, supply issues have idled production lines on and off for months now. With the production allotment slimmed, the automaker plans to focus on the 2022 model-year Corvette.

In the letter, GM said this production cut isn't due to the semiconductor chip shortage, but "continued unplanned parts shortages" in general. It's not clear what parts aren't showing up in time for the 'Vette, but there won't be many more of these cars sitting at dealers for a while.