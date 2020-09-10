Enhanced Super Cruise and other changes coming to Cadillac's CT4 and CT5 for 2021

Cadillac

Cadillac is making a few noteworthy upgrades to its smaller sedan models for 2021. Inside and out, both the CT4 and CT5 are on the receiving end of some important enhancements for the upcoming model year.

Tech this out!

Perhaps the most exciting news here is the availability of Super Cruise, GM's groundbreaking hands-free driving aid. The enhanced version of this technology, which includes on-demand lane change functionality, will be offered on Premium Luxury and V-Series trims starting early next year. If you love long highway drives, this upgrade alone should put these cars near the top of your shopping list.

Other tech upgrades include a new high-definition 12-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, while the available rotary control knob gains jog functionality for enhanced usability. Beyond all that, Sirius XM with 360L will be offered. It provides more than 200 live channels plus on-demand programming.

Safety for everyone

On the safety front, a buckle-to-drive feature is standard on both the 2021 CT4 and CT5. Basically, this feature, which is enabled from the factory, prevents a vehicle from leaving park for up to 20 seconds or until the driver fastens the safety restraint. For customers who love living dangerously and flouting the law, this can be disabled in vehicle settings, but do you really want to do that?

Forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, automatic emergency braking and GM's innovative haptic Safety Alert seat, which buzzes to warn the driver of danger, are features that now come standard on every CT4 and CT5 model. These upgrades should be greatly appreciated.

Caddy in the sky with diamonds

Upping the luxury factor in 2021, Cadillac is offering a new package called Diamond Sky. This group of options includes a range of interior and exterior enhancements and is available on both of these sedans in the Premium Luxury trim.

What does Diamond Sky get you? Well, for starters it includes new metallic exterior paint and exclusive brightwork on both cars' front ends. The rocker-panel trim and rear diffuser are painted the same hue, which is called diamond sky metallic. This package also includes unique wheels treated to a special finish. They're wrapped in all-season run-flat tires for year-round grip and extra piece of mind. Larger-diameter, dark-finished rollers are optional. This package also includes Brembo V Performance front brakes with fetching blue calipers at every corner. The taillights receive special treatment as well.

Inside, Diamond Sky-equipped CT4s and CT5s gain seats wrapped in gray and black leather, plus these cow hides are treated to a special perforation pattern. Metallic pedal covers are standard as well, plus the CT4 gains special wood trim on the center console, which replaces aluminum accents.

V for vroom

Finally, the high-performance V models have received some attention as well. Expect upgraded leather on the CT4-V and CT5-V's steering wheels plus a horn pad wrapped in similar cow hide. The cars' front brake calipers are now V Performance-branded. The CT4-V also gains swanky carbon fiber trim on the center console instead of aluminum.

Cadillac changed some of the colors offered on these cars. A new hue called rift metallic is an exclusive paint available on V-Series models. For drivers who want a little extra fun, some V-Series elements are now optionally available with the Sport trim. On the CT5, drivers can get an upgraded suspension with Magnetic Ride Control as well as a mechanical limited-slip differential. Brembo V Performance brakes with either red or blue calipers are offered on both the Sport-trim CT4 and CT5.

The upgrades Cadillac has delivered for 2021 should make these already-competent luxury sedans just a bit more competitive with rivals from Germany, Japan and South Korea. Look for both of these cars at dealerships in the fall.