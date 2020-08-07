2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed will debut on Aug. 11

Enlarge Image Bentley

Following the debut of the 2021 Bentayga earlier this summer, Bentley will unveil the hotter Bentayga Speed next week, the automaker confirmed Friday. Look for the W12-powered SUV to officially debut on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 4:01 p.m. PT.

Bentley distributed a handful of photos showing the Speed on the road near its headquarters in Crewe. How do we know it's the Speed? Check out the pronounced quad tailpipes, large roof spoiler and massive wheels. When the standard, V8-powered Bentayga launched, Bentley said the Hybrid and Speed models would follow shortly thereafter, and given the go-fast appearance, this definitely isn't the plug-in version.

The current Bentayga Speed is the fastest production SUV on sale, able to top out at 190 mph. It's powered by a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine with 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, and the Speed can accelerate to 60 mph in a scant 3.9 seconds.

We don't imagine there will be many performance changes for the new Speed, considering the Bentayga V8 is largely identical to its predecessor in that regard. Instead, the updates should be the same as those on the standard Bentayga, including cleaner front and rear fascias and a significantly improved infotainment setup on a 10.9-inch touchscreen. And since there won't be a standard Bentayga W12 model anymore, the Speed will be the only way to get 12-cylinder power in Bentley's SUV.

Stay tuned for the full details on the new Bentayga Speed -- as well as our first drive review of the 2021 Bentayga V8 -- next week.