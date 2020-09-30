2021 Audi RS5 grows sharper, adds two new limited-edition models

Enlarge Image Audi

The 2021 Audi RS5 sportback and coupe enter the new model year with a few minor updates to keep the lineup fresh, but the best part is the addition of two new limited-edition models. And one of them is seriously limited. Audi on Wednesday revealed the updated RS5, and in general, it's not too different from before. Fans will notice the front fascia receives a few tweaks, largely inspired by the RS6 and RS7.

They include a wider and flatter single-frame grille, and the car's stance looks even more planted thanks to wider wheel arches. The ventilation slits just above the grille are a thoughtful touch and recall the 1984 Audi Sport Quattro. The same slew of RS goodies like the rear diffuser and tailpipes remain along for the ride. Plopping down inside reveals a familiar cabin, but Audi placed its latest MIB 3 infotainment in. While the tech is invisible, drivers and passengers operate the system via a 10.1-inch touchscreen, which includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability. One final change inside? The RS5 sportback receives standard heated rear seats. Backseat passengers will enjoy cold days in the RS5 sportback.

Now, about those limited-edition models. Those who move quickly enough will be able to purchase either the RS5 Ascari Launch Edition or the Black Optic Launch Edition. The former is the real limited one with just 25 coupes planned. Audi plans for 100 sportbacks outfitted with the Ascari trimmings. Like the name implies, an Ascari Blue paint finishes the exterior and looks delightful in photos, and blue brake calipers with ceramic front brakes come along for the ride. In front of the brakes sit 20-inch silver-finished wheels and black-finished tailpipes sit neatly at the rear. Inside, carbon fiber inlays, a flat-bottom steering wheel and a standard driver assistance package and navigation bundle some extra standard features. Audi's dynamic steering is also standard.

The Black Optic edition, meanwhile, essentially dips trim pieces in black for a darkened look. The 20-inch wheels wear a glossy black color, the badges, front spoiler and more all wear the same glossy black look. RS5 coupe Black Optic editions also get a black roof, too. And you don't need to stick with a black exterior color, either. Two grays, a white and a red hue are all available. The company tosses in a dynamic package, too, which bundles the RS suspension, Dynamic Ride Control and a sport exhaust, too. Just 100 of Black Optic coupes are available and 325 sportbacks.

Opt for the Ascari Edition and you're looking at $96,645 after a $1,045 destination charge. The Black Optic edition costs $88,445. If neither of them are doing it for you and a standard RS5 will do, the coupe starts at $76,145, while the sportback adds just $300 more.