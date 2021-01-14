2021 Audi Q5 Sportback prices command a premium to get its notchy rear-end

Enlarge Image Audi

For 2021, the Audi Q5 family grows with the addition of the Q5 Sportback, a notchy, coupe-like alternative to the standard luxury SUV's looks. But, if you want one, you'll pay $4,500 more for the more fashionable looks.

The company on Thursday said prices for the 2021 Q5 Sportback start at $48,895 for the entry-level Premium trim. Stepping into the Premium Plus costs $52,095 and the range-topping Prestige model rings in at $57,595. Aside from the more rakish roofline, the Q5 Sportback also receives standard 19-inch wheels, a standard S-Line exterior package for sportier looks, a panoramic sunroof and sport seats. OLED lights also make an optional debut for extra bright taillight fixtures, which will look mighty neat in the dark.

But under the hood, it's the same powertrain as the standard Q5. That is a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine with 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels, with Quattro all-wheel drive standard. A plug-in powertrain isn't available, so if you want an electrified Q5, you need to shop the standard SUV, at least for now.

Inside the Q5 Sportback, a 10.1-inch touchscreen houses Audi's latest MIB 3 infotainment system, and drivers can opt for the 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit to turn the gauge cluster into one massive screen. Materials and appointments mirror the quality stuff already present in the Q5 and the options list lets buyers run wild with premium goods, such as a Bang & Olufsen sound system. The typical suite of driver-assist systems are on board, too, but you'll need to cough up extra for adaptive cruise control.

If the Q5 Sportback is a little too vanilla for you, the SQ5 Sportback is Audi's remedy. It mirrors the SQ5 in its performance credentials, with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine pumping out 349 hp and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. If it's gusto you need, the SQ5 is the sporting choice, indeed. Adaptive dampers are standard, and buyers can drop in an air suspension for the performance SUV to adjust ride height and more. Price of entry is $57,195 and costs climb to $65,795 for a fully loaded SQ5 Sportback.