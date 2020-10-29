2021 Audi A6 Sport spices up the base model

Audi

It's a tough climate for sedans. At this point, it's easy to accept the fact SUVs and crossovers are the modern-day vehicle, by and large, and that's not at all surprising when you score the pros against the cons. But, a chunk of buyers do still believe in the sedan, and Audi revealed some minor changes to its midrange A6 model to spice things up.

On Wednesday, the German automaker showed off the 2021 A6 Sport 45 with more power and additional standard equipment. If there's one thing an SUV simply can't match when it comes to sedans, it's driving dynamics, and the latest A6 leans into this. Standard gear now includes progressive steering for sharper ratios as the driver turns in more. It should make the sedan feel more agile.

The 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, meanwhile, now makes 261 horsepower, or 13 ponies more than last year. Torque holds steady at 273 pound-feet of torque, but the extra oomph should further benefit the sedan. Just like last year, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission handles shifts. In the way of looks, the A6 Sport adds a black optic package as standard, which blacks out trim elements. Darker looks are all the rage in recent years.

Inside, there are minor changes -- ash wood inlays replace walnut, and a black headliner is standard now. On the technology front, Audi's latest MMI Touch system serves with two screens, and the Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster is optional if you want more digitalization.

The base 2021 A6 costs just $500 more than the outgoing car at $56,445. If sedan style is still a priority, the latest A6 and its updates arrive at dealers in the coming months.