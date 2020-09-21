Nissan Z reveal Nissan Z Proto Tesla Battery Day 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

The Aston Martin DBX and Vantage just got a lot cheaper

Aston Martin's new SUV gets a $13,000 price cut, while the new Vantage Roadster is $14,000 cheaper than previously announced.

2021 Aston Martin DBXEnlarge Image

The DBX is Aston Martin's first SUV.

 Aston Martin

Aston Martin confirmed some 2021 model year pricing information on Monday, and it means big cuts are in store for the company's DBX crossover and Vantage sports car.

Pricing for the 2021 Vantage Coupe starts at $142,086, including $3,086 for destination, which is a $7,000 reduction compared with the 2020 model. The new Vantage Roadster, meanwhile, drops from $164,086 to $150,086, again including destination.

Aston Martin's new SUV, the DBX, gets a massive price decrease, from $192,986 to $179,986. That's a savings of $13,000 over what the company previously announced.

Why the huge cuts? Aston Martin's new CEO, Tobias Moers, wanted to "realign pricing on certain models and derivatives in some markets," according to a company spokesperson. In other words, the cars should effectively cost the same no matter where they're sold.

Look for the 2021 Aston Martin DBX and Vantage models to hit US dealers later this year.

