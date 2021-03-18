2021 Acura TLX Type S brings its sport sedan goods this May

Acura

It's been a long time coming, but the Type S is nearly back on the road. On Wednesday, Acura said the 2021 TLX Type S launches this May and kicks off a new era of Acura performance -- one so many missed after the brand's glory days.

And we have a ballpark number for what you can expect to pay for one of the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6-powered machines. Acura said the TLX Type S will start in the "low $50,000" range with more specific pricing to come. That'll put a base TLX Type S in some hot territory with cars like the Audi S4, Genesis G70 and even the Kia Stinger GT. It also undercuts notable segment leaders like the BMW M3, however, which costs thousands of dollars more.

Acura engineers injected 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque into the edgy sedan, while a 10-speed automatic routes power to the all four wheels via standard all-wheel drive. The twisty route may be the best drive with a front double-wishbone suspension and optional Pirelli P Zero summer tires. Tapping the brake pedal awakens four-piston Brembo front brakes to start their bite.

Acura

For the price, the TLX Type S will be a well equipped car, with loads of features standard. That includes things like ELS Studio 3D audio system with 17 speakers, a flat-bottom steering wheel, real aluminum interior trim and front seats with heat and ventilation. On the tech front, a 10.2-inch display is standard, and the Type S model bakes in Acura's in-house navigation, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both supported. A wireless phone charger is also standard.

We're all eager to spend some time with the TLX Type S here at Roadshow, and it should be just the car to help us kick off spring after what felt like a very long winter.