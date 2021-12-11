2021 Acura TLX Type S, Nissan Frontier driven, Chrysler EV and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to one of the last weeks in review of the year, readers. That's right, we're getting ready to say goodbye to 2021 already, but that doesn't mean this week was slow. Not in the slightest. Read on for the best reviews and biggest stories from this week, or press play for the Roadshow News Recap, starring Craig Cole and yours truly.

Top reviews

We traded in our long-term TLX sedan for its higher-performing sibling, the TLX Type S. Meet our new long-term sedan as we plan to load it with miles over the next six months.

Click here to read our 2021 Acura TLX Type S long-term review introduction.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok provided us with an in-depth review of the 2022 Nissan Frontier this week. Finally, this truck is back in a very good place.

Click here to read our 2022 Nissan Frontier review.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport for a first drive and it's not really about sport at all.

Click here to read our 2022 Genesis G80 Sport first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: BMW M4 GT4: Hot lapping in this race-ready machine

Come along for laps in the BMW M4 GT4 race car.