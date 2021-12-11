2021 Acura TLX Type S, Nissan Frontier driven, Chrysler EV and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to one of the last weeks in review of the year, readers. That's right, we're getting ready to say goodbye to 2021 already, but that doesn't mean this week was slow. Not in the slightest. Read on for the best reviews and biggest stories from this week, or press play for the Roadshow News Recap, starring Craig Cole and yours truly.
Top reviews
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Acura TLX Type SSee all photos
We traded in our long-term TLX sedan for its higher-performing sibling, the TLX Type S. Meet our new long-term sedan as we plan to load it with miles over the next six months.
2022 Nissan Frontier picks up some major changesSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok provided us with an in-depth review of the 2022 Nissan Frontier this week. Finally, this truck is back in a very good place.
2022 Genesis G80 Sport is all about graceSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport for a first drive and it's not really about sport at all.
Top news
- Signs of life for Chrysler: The brand hinted its Airflow EV concept is closer to production than we may think.
- Audi R8's successor going electric: Whatever replaces the R8 will not feature an engine.
- Apple AirTags are helping carjackers: The cheap devices can help thieves track cars to steal them later on.
- Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is stunning: The marque revealed a digital-only concept car for Gran Turismo 7 and it's lovely.
- A Ford Maverick sub-brand? Ford CEO Jim Farley thinks the Maverick will be a new "franchise."
- Chevy Silverado EV production: The upcoming electric pickup will begin production in 2023.
2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition waves goodbye in five colorsSee all photos
Top videos
Come along for laps in the BMW M4 GT4 race car.