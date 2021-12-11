Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2021 Acura TLX Type S, Nissan Frontier driven, Chrysler EV and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the auto industry's biggest stories from the week ending Dec. 11.

Welcome to one of the last weeks in review of the year, readers. That's right, we're getting ready to say goodbye to 2021 already, but that doesn't mean this week was slow. Not in the slightest. Read on for the best reviews and biggest stories from this week, or press play for the Roadshow News Recap, starring Craig Cole and yours truly.

Top reviews

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Acura TLX Type S

We traded in our long-term TLX sedan for its higher-performing sibling, the TLX Type S. Meet our new long-term sedan as we plan to load it with miles over the next six months.

2022 Nissan Frontier picks up some major changes

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok provided us with an in-depth review of the 2022 Nissan Frontier this week. Finally, this truck is back in a very good place.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport is all about grace

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport for a first drive and it's not really about sport at all.

Top news

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition waves goodbye in five colors

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: BMW M4 GT4: Hot lapping in this race-ready machine
Come along for laps in the BMW M4 GT4 race car.