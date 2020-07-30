2021 Acura TLX Type S muscles 355 HP from new turbo V6

Enlarge Image Acura

Acura left us with one key question when the 2021 TLX Type S debuted earlier this year: How much horsepower are we talking? The answer is 355 horsepower, friends.

The Japanese luxury brand said Thursday the sport sedan's new turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine makes 355 hp and 354 pound-feet of torque, based on internal estimates. The figures could change for production, but they'll likely be close. For some comparison, that's 65 hp more than the outgoing TLX's V6.

Acura dished out the anticipated news alongside word it plans a return to Pikes Peak to race the 2021 TLX. While the race cars will feature modified versions of the 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, the TLX Type S pace car will boast the big V6. The brand underscored the Type S is still a "prototype," so again, things may change for the final car that'll ship to dealers next spring.

2021 Acura TLX is one svelte sedan, with or without the Type S badge See all photos +19 More

With the power figure out in the wild, we're starting to get a much better sense of the TLX Type S' overall performance package. Power will flow through a 10-speed automatic transmission and then to Acura's Super-Handling AWD system. The 355 hp figure seems like a sweet spot on paper, and combined with all-wheel drive, it's shaping up to be a darling sports sedan, at least on paper.

We won't know how it drives for a while longer, though. While the regular 2021 Acura TLX will hit dealers this fall with the turbo-four engine, the Type S will wait until next spring, as mentioned. Those who pick up a standard TLX won't receive a slouch of an engine, though. The 2.0-liter engine makes 275 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Frankly, we're excited to drive both.