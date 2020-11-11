2021 Acura NSX brings back one of the rarest NSX colors: Long Beach Blue

Acura

We're fans of the current Acura NSX here at the ol' Roadshow, even though it bears little resemblance to the NSX of old. It's an extremely competent, comfortable and rapid supercar that is genuinely usable every day of the week, and the good news is that it's coming back for 2021. In even better news, Acura is also bringing back one of the rarest NSX colors of all: Long Beach Blue.

Why is it called Long Beach Blue? Easy. That's because Acura likes to name its NSX colors after race tracks with which it has a significant history. Long Beach Blue is named after the Long Beach Grand Prix, which takes place on the streets of Long Beach, California every year. It was originally available from 2002 to 2005, and during that time, only 88 cars were ordered in that color.

What other changes has Acura wrought for its technological terror for 2021? Not many, but that's not a bad thing because, as I said earlier, it's already pretty damned good. Pricing for the 2021 NSX starts at $159,496, including destination fees, but before options. This is the same as it was in 2020, so more good news.

The 2021 Acura NSX is set to reach customers in early 2021. Production will, again, be handled at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

