2020 Volvo V60, XC60 get the Polestar Engineered treatment

Volvo

If you're bummed you didn't get one of Volvo's superlimited-production S60 Polestar Engineered sedans before they sold out, well, buck up, little camper. Volvo announced Wednesday it's bringing a few more high-performance treats to the US -- and this time, they'll be wagon- and SUV-shaped.

Starting this summer, you'll be able to order Polestar Engineered versions of the V60 wagon and XC60 crossover. These cars get the same upgrades as the S60 Polestar Engineered sedan, including a nifty Öhlins suspension and bigger brakes with gold-painted calipers. On top of that, you'll get a similar list of visual enhancements, including new wheels, black chrome tailpipes and a gloss black grille.

Of course, you also get a power boost. All Polestar Engineered cars are powered by a higher-output version of Volvo's T8 Twin-Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain, putting out 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. Compared with the standard XC60 T8, that's an increase of 15 horsepower and 22 pound-feet. And since Volvo doesn't offer a T8-trim V60 in the US, this is your only way to get a plug-in hybrid version of Volvo's excellent wagon.

Volvo

We'll admit, the Polestar Engineered model isn't our favorite version of the S60 sedan. Its powertrain isn't as smooth as the turbocharged T5 and turbocharged-and-supercharged T6 options. Plus, the transition between regenerative and mechanical braking is really harsh. We found this to be true of the not-for-US V60 T8, as well.

Before the new Polestar Engineered cars arrive stateside, a few more questions will need to be answered. For starters, Volvo hasn't said how much these highest V60 and XC60 trims will cost, and it's unclear if interested buyers will be able to purchase or lease these like other Volvos, or if they'll only be offered through the Care by Volvo subscription service like the S60 Polestar Engineered. Volvo also hasn't confirmed if the V60 and XC60 models will be limited-run cars, and we aren't sure if this means a second batch of S60s is on the way, as well. The automaker did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Considering the buzz the S60 Polestar Engineered sedan generated when it launched, I can't imagine Volvo will have a hard time finding homes for its latest batch of hot hybrids. Besides, that V60 just looks hella good.