2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback completes the Mazda merge

The 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback is here at the 2019 New York Auto Show, but before you start asking why it looks like a Mazda, or before you start asking any question really, we'll need to take a trip down memory lane first.

In 2015, Toyota's now-defunct Scion brand launched the iA sedan, essentially a rebadged version of the Mazda2 sold in other markets. It was pretty good -- Mazda bones make for fun cars, after all -- and following Scion's demise, became the Toyota Yaris iA sedan. The weird Scion-ese nomenclature was jettisoned two years ago, and now, Toyota's dropping the formerly dumpy Yaris Hatchback in favor of another Mazda-made mini.

So, 2020 Yaris Hatch. It's a Mazda2 hatch. Got it?

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota will offer the Yaris Hatchback in LE and XLE grades, with standard 16-inch alloy wheels, push-button start and foglights. XLE models add a few more niceties, including leatherette seats, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and LED headlights.

The Yaris also gets a 7-inch infotainment screen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along for the ride. Toyota says the Yaris' infotainment system is navigation-ready, too -- customers just have to buy an accessory SD card at a Toyota dealer to activate this software.

Power comes from a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four engine, making a 106 horsepower. That won't exactly make for blistering performance, but the Yaris Hatchback should be relatively lightweight, and decently fun to toss around. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

Following its debut at the New York Auto Show, the 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback will hit dealerships later this year. And hey, the five-door Yaris will finally look like its four-door counterpart again.