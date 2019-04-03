After waiting for what feels like an eternity, the 2020 Toyota Supra is almost ready to hit the road. We're still waiting to drive the thing -- in something other than prototype guise, anyway -- but now, one more piece of the puzzle has been revealed.
According to a sharp-eyed Twitter user, the official 2020 Toyota Supra fuel economy numbers have been released, which we verified on the EPA's website Wednesday. They aren't too shabby either: 24 mpg in the city, 31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. That's with a 335-horsepower, turbocharged inline-six engine underhood, managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Those are pretty competitive numbers. At its best, a 2019 Ford Mustang achieves EPA ratings of 21 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined -- that's with the 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. The most efficient 2019 Chevrolet Corvette carries EPA ratings of 16 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined, though of course, it also comes with a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 under its hood.
The BMW Z4, with which the new Supra shares most of its underpinnings, hasn't been EPA-rated in its six-cylinder M40i guise just yet. The less-powerful (but still lovely), four-cylinder sDrive30i model, however, is estimated to return 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined.
As always, your mileage may vary.
Geneva Motor Show: Check out all the wild debuts from this always-crazy show.
Chicago Auto Show: Catch up on everything you may have missed from Chicago.
Discuss: 2020 Toyota Supra gets 31 mpg EPA highway rating
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.