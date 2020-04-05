2020 Toyota RAV4: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

Toyota

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 can fill up a small menu with all its different variants. For 2020, the RAV4 has not undergone any major changes, but Toyota does offer a slightly more rugged TRD Off-Road model.



Click here to read our most recent Toyota RAV4 review.

Powertrain and specs

A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is under the hood of every 2020 Toyota RAV4, but buyers will still have some choices to make with respect to powertrain configurations. All-wheel drive is available at every level of the RAV4 lineup, but is included with the Adventure, TRD Off-Road and every hybrid model.



On its own, the I4 engine makes 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, but with the hybrid system, the RAV4 nets 219 hp. The cost for the extra power and efficiency in the hybrid models is a bit pricey at $2,400, but $1,400 of that comes from the addition of all-wheel drive.



As for EPA-estimated fuel economy, the most efficient nonhybrid RAV4 is the front-wheel-drive XLE, which nets 28 miles per gallon city, 35 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined. Adding all-wheel drive reduces those numbers to 27 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined. The TRD Off-Road gets the worst rating of the lineup with ratings of 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined. The hybrid models, meanwhile, are all estimated to return 41 mpg city, 38 mpg highway and 40 mpg combined.

You also might want to hold out for the upcoming RAV4 Prime, which in addition to having 302 hp, offers real electric range, thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain. Toyota estimates the RAV4 Prime can travel up to 39 miles on EV power alone.

Interior

RAV4 LE buyers have the choice of tan or black cloth seating, but XLE buyers get patterned cloth in the same colors, with the additional choice of light gray. When opting for the XLE Premium or Limited, the three aforementioned colors are available with Toyota's SofTex leatherette material. RAV4 Adventure and TRD Off-Road models get orange or red accents, depending on trim. The XSE Hybrid gets a unique black-and-blue color scheme.



Heated front seats are available on the XLE and XLE Premium, but come standard on the Limited.

Andrew Krok

A moonroof can be optioned within a package on the RAV4 XLE or Adventure, but comes as standard fare in the XLE Premium, Limited, XSE Hybrid and TRD Off-Road. A Panoramic moonroof is optional with the Technology package in the XSE Hybrid and Limited.

This latest-generation RAV4 is surprisingly spacious. With the second row folded there is 69.8 cubic-feet of cargo capacity, but the RAV4 retains more than half of that volume with the second row upright.

Technology

All RAV4s come with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, a Wi-Fi hotspot and SiriusXM satellite radio. In the LE, XLE, and XLE Premium a 7-inch touchscreen is standard, but the XLE and XLE Premium can be upgraded to an 8-inch touchscreen running Toyota's Entune infotainment system. That 8-inch touchscreen is standard on all other trims where buyers can also opt for an 11-speaker JBL audio system. Navigation is available as a package in the RAV4 Adventure, TRD Off-Road, XSE Hybrid and comes standard on the Limited.



Every 2020 RAV4 is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, the company's suite of standard safety features. This includes a pedestrian-detecting, automatic emergency braking system, lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, automated high beams, and an adaptive cruise control system that can bring the vehicle to a full stop.



Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are optional on the base RAV4, but come standard in the other models. Each 2020 RAV4 comes with eight airbags.

Toyota

Pricing

Pricing for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 begins at $27,070 for an LE FWD. The RAV4 XLE and XLE Premium are priced from $28,365 and $31,070, respectively. The XSE only comes as a hybrid and is priced from $35,420. If you're a little more outdoorsy, you may like the RAV4 Adventure, which starts at $34,175, or the top-of-the-line TRD Off-Road, which starts at $36,400. Lastly, the tech-focused RAV4 buyer should look into the Limited model, which starts at $35,500. All prices include a $1,120 destination charge.

Availability

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 is on sale now.