2020 Toyota Highlander tested, coronavirus effects and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The global economy is still seeing new effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and this week, the automotive industry saw many changes to its labor force. Honda, Nissan, Subaru and Volkswagen announced layoffs and furloughs this week, and more are expected as plants and offices stay shut down as we mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Layoffs and furloughs weren't the only big news, though. A fire sent a rental-car lot ablaze at a Florida airport, destroying more than 3,500 cars. Our editors tested some fine automobiles this week, as well, including a big-body Bentley, a quick and fast Porsche, a torque-happy Jeep and more.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from April 5 to 11.

Top reviews

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

If looks are a higher priority than massive cargo space, the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport may be a better option than the larger Atlas. Executive Editor Chris Paukert appreciates the chopped-top looks, but isn't as impressed with the power, fuel economy or handling characteristics of this still large VW. It's a solid five-passenger SUV, but one that's focused on style above all.

Click here to read our 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport first drive.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S



The top-of-the-line Porsche 911 Turbo S hits nearly every mark for Managing Editor Steven Ewing. It does so, in part, by out-accelerating its supercar rivals, while still providing everyday comfort and amenities you should expect from a sporty grand tourer.

Click here to read our 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S first drive.

2020 Toyota Highlander



Toyota loyalists will not be upset with the marque's latest Highlander, and neither is Reviews Editor Andrew Krok. The 2020 Toyota Highlander has pleasant looks, sufficient power, decent handling, lots of comfort and more, but the midsize SUV faces some hot competition from other manufacturers. The Highlander is a great all-around choice.

Click here to read our in-depth review of the 2020 Toyota Highlander.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur: Heritage meets modern luxury

2020 Bentley Flying Spur: Heritage meets modern luxury

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens takes a deep dive into what modern luxury should be, and to no surprise, the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur does not disappoint. The centenarian automaker's new sedan is really quite good, and we think it's an excellent alternative to Bentley's SUV, the Bentayga.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel: Too much torque?

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel gets muddy

Craig Cole puts the diesel-equipped 2020 Jeep Wrangler through all its normal paces, including on- and off-road driving. The new engine option offers plenty of torque while also delivering decent fuel economy for an SUV of its capability.

Now playing: Watch this: 5 PC games that'll make you a better racer

5 PC games that'll make you a better racer

Now more than ever, PC gaming is a solid option for folks who want to get their racing fix. Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens has five good choices for folks looking to transition from real-world driving or casual gaming systems to PC gaming in the video above.