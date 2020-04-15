2020 Toyota Corolla hatchback recalled over failing back-up lights

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

It's easy to take so many simple elements of the modern automobile for granted, like back-up lights. They engage to let us know the driver's ready to reverse and gives other drivers a crucial signal. Thus, if they fail, it creates a bit of a safety problem.

It's precisely why 960 Toyota Corolla hatchbacks from the 2020 model year will need to go back to the dealership. The automaker said in documents filed April 8 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that wire harness in the rear hatch may have sustained damaged during production. If there's damage, it could cause the back-up lights to stop working, which increases the risk of a crash.

Drivers won't receive any warning the lights are dead, either, so it's important to keep an eye on the mailbox as Toyota readies the recall notices. If an owner's Corolla hatch is part of the recall, it'll require a trip to the local dealer's service department. There, a technician will replace the rear hatch's wire harness free of charge. At least it's a simple fix.

Toyota expects the recall to start on May 25, so look for mailed notices around then.