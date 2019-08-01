Enlarge Image Toyota

The Toyota 4Runner is one of the oldest new cars you can buy today. Still, we have a soft spot for the rugged charm of Toyota's go-anywhere midsize SUV, and happily, the 4Runner receives a number of tech and safety upgrades for the 2020 model year. But depending on trim level, those new features don't come cheap.

According to pricing documents uncovered by CarsDirect this week, the 2020 Toyota 4Runner will have a base MSRP of $37,140, including destination. That only represents an increase of $735 compared to a base 2019 4Runner, but things get a lot more expensive from there.

The 4Runner SR5 Premium will reportedly come in at $40,355, which is $2,100 more than before. Moving up, the TRD Off-Road and Off-Road Premium trims cost an extra $1,280 and $2,100, respectively, over their 2019 model year counterparts.

If it's the range-topping 4Runner TRD Pro you desire, be prepared to pay at least $50,885 -- an increase of $2,975 over the 2019 model. CarsDirect points out the 4Runner TRD Pro got a similar price hike for the 2019, when it received a number of off-road upgrades including new shocks, wheels and skid plates. For 2020, the Pro gets a TRD exhaust in addition to revised infotainment software and Toyota's full Safety Sense-P suite of advanced driving aids.

The 2020 4Runner TRD Pro is no slouch off road, able to tackle big rocks and tough trails alike. Of course, at $50,000, it's priced higher than a base Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ($43,040, including destination), though the 4Runner comes with more standard equipment right out of the box.

Look for the updated 4Runner models to hit showrooms later this month.