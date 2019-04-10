2020 Subaru Outback teased for New York Auto Show, rugged as ever

Enlarge Image Subaru

When Subaru introduced the new 2020 Legacy at the Chicago Auto Show, it was only a matter of time before its fraternal lift-kit twin, the Outback, would receive the same treatment. Now, we know it's happening at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Subaru put out a teaser for the 2020 Outback ahead of its formal debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show next week. The teaser shows off the lower bits of the new Outback, namely a chunk of the front end and a good bit of the dark cladding that underpins the Outback's design. There's a big ol' cargo rack up top, but that'll likely be offered as some sort of after-the-fact add-on.

While Subaru didn't offer up any details about the new Outback, we can glean a fair bit of information from the Legacy's release. The Legacy kicked the 3.6-liter flat-six engine to the curb in favor of a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four that puts out 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The continuously variable transmission of yore sticks around, and all-wheel-drive remains standard, because it wouldn't be a new Subaru without it (except for the joint-venture BRZ, natch).

Expect the Legacy's looks to transfer over, too. It's largely the same as before, but the front end and roof have been smoothed over, retaining its inoffensive aesthetic. On the tech front, we hope the Legacy's 11.6-inch Starlink portrait infotainment screen makes an appearance. Subaru's EyeSight safety suite is standard on the Legacy, so I see no reason why it won't be on the Outback, too.

The guesswork will come to an end when Subaru unveils the 2020 Outback on April 17 at 11:15 a.m. ET from its stage at the New York Auto Show. Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow, since we'll be on the ground in the Big Apple to get a closer look at the Outback and other debuts.