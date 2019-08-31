2020 Subaru Legacy, Chevy Corvette rumors and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Michael Shaffer/Subaru

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at this week's biggest stories as we head into a long Labor Day weekend. This week started with first drives of several updated Volvos and the brand-new 2020 Subaru Legacy, and stayed interesting with a bunch of Corvette rumors, some recall news and more.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from Aug. 25-31, 2019.

Top reviews

2020 Subaru Legacy

The new Subaru Legacy might not be the prettiest midsize sedan you can buy today, but with a huge list of features and onboard technology, it's a seriously competitive offering. For 2020, it even packs turbocharged power.

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

On the other side of the midsize sedan class, we have the 2019 Chevy Malibu which is... not very competitive. Still, there are a few reasons to like Chevy's midsizer, as associate editor Andrew Krok explains.

2020 Volvo XC90

The XC90 SUV launched the new direction of Volvo several years ago, and it's still one of our top picks in the three-row luxury SUV space. It doesn't look all that different heading into 2020, but there are a few meaningful updates that make it easier to live with every day.

Top videos

Top 5 Cars at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

The top 5 cars from the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Revisit the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours with our Carfection team as they point out some of the highlights of this year's show.

We drive the VW ID Buggy concept

Driving the VW ID Buggy concept

Reviews editor Emme Hall gets behind the wheel of Volkswagen's electric dune buggy concept to see what it's all about.

5 things you need to know about the 2020 BMW M340i

5 things you need to know about the BMW M340i

BMW's new 3 Series is even more charming in its hotter M340i guise. In this video, reviews editor Jon Wong goes over what's most important about this sport sedan.