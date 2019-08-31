2020 Subaru Legacy, Chevy Corvette rumors and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at this week's biggest stories as we head into a long Labor Day weekend. This week started with first drives of several updated Volvos and the brand-new 2020 Subaru Legacy, and stayed interesting with a bunch of Corvette rumors, some recall news and more.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from Aug. 25-31, 2019.
Top reviews
2020 Subaru Legacy
The new Subaru Legacy might not be the prettiest midsize sedan you can buy today, but with a huge list of features and onboard technology, it's a seriously competitive offering. For 2020, it even packs turbocharged power.
Click here to read our full 2020 Subaru Legacy first drive.
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
On the other side of the midsize sedan class, we have the 2019 Chevy Malibu which is... not very competitive. Still, there are a few reasons to like Chevy's midsizer, as associate editor Andrew Krok explains.
Click here to read our full 2019 Chevy Malibu review.
2020 Volvo XC90
The XC90 SUV launched the new direction of Volvo several years ago, and it's still one of our top picks in the three-row luxury SUV space. It doesn't look all that different heading into 2020, but there are a few meaningful updates that make it easier to live with every day.
Click here to read our full 2020 Volvo XC90 first drive.
Top news
- The cars that won't live to see 2020: When we change our calendars at the end of this year, prepare to say goodbye to these vehicles.
- A 434-horsepower Porsche Macan: Say hello to the 2020 Macan Turbo.
- Corvette going hybrid: An electrified, mid-engine Corvette could have as much as 850 horsepower.
- New AMGs: Mercedes pulled the wraps off the new GLB35 and GLE53 Coupe this week.
- Quick Corvette: Rumors suggest the new C8 Corvette could run the quarter mile in as little as 11 seconds.
- Farewell, Jessi Combs: Car culture lost a good one this week with the death of the fastest woman on four wheels.
Top videos
The top 5 cars from the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Revisit the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours with our Carfection team as they point out some of the highlights of this year's show.
Driving the VW ID Buggy concept
Reviews editor Emme Hall gets behind the wheel of Volkswagen's electric dune buggy concept to see what it's all about.
5 things you need to know about the BMW M340i
BMW's new 3 Series is even more charming in its hotter M340i guise. In this video, reviews editor Jon Wong goes over what's most important about this sport sedan.
