2020 Subaru Crosstrek costs a few hundred dollars more

Subaru

It's new model year time for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek, and the new year brings price increases across the board for the popular compact crossover. Subaru revealed on Thursday that the starting price will inch upward $285 when accounting for a pricier destination charge.

Those looking at a base Crosstrek with the six-speed manual transmission will find a $23,155 price tag, while opting for the CVT pushes the price to $24,505. Opting out of the three-pedal life shows a $635 price increase over the 2019 model. However, the big addition is Subaru's EyeSight driver assist system. It bundles a host of active safety features, and it's now standard on every Crosstrek with a CVT.

EyeSight bundles adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and precollision throttle management. If those features are high on your priority list, the extra few hundred bucks is well spent for a 2020 Crosstrek.

Hopping into the midrange Crosstrek, the Premium model, will cost a starting price of $24,205 with a six-speed manual transmission or $25,555 price with the CVT. At the top of the hierarchy sits the Crosstrek Limited and it will cost $28,405. For those looking keep it thrifty, the Crosstrek Hybrid also returns for 2020 and becomes $150 more expensive. Before tax and other fees, the electrified model will cost $36,155 out the door.

Not too much changes for the 2020 model year, but Subaru will offer its rear-seat reminder technology on all Crosstrek models. Additionally, auto door locks and automatic climate control are now standard on even the cheapest crossover. For better or worse, auto stop/start technology is also now present on models with the CVT.

For the techies, don't fret. While the 6.5-inch touchscreen unit isn't the sharpest, biggest nor the prettiest, it does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's included on even the base model, to boot.

Those seeking the most safety tech will need to check into options packages to add blind-spot monitors, or select the Limited trim that bundles all of the model's active safety technology into one place. The small, yet capable, crossover will be at dealers in the coming months.