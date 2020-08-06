2020 SEMA Show canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The SEMA Show joined the growing list of events we can place in the canceled column due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers sent an email on Wednesday explaining the decision not to hold the show, which largely focuses on the auto industry's aftermarket titans. While work continued to open the show this coming November, "mounting uncertainty" led organizers to cancel.

Aside from aftermarket companies, major automakers typically flock to the SEMA Show to debut various special edition vehicles, or to test the water for potential new accessories. Custom shops also use the space to show off their typically amazing work on muscle cars and more.

"We appreciate the spirit, hard work and innovation our industry puts into the SEMA Show each year," SEMA CEO Chris Kersting said in a statement. "While we are disappointed circumstances prevent us from hosting the Show in November, we look forward to getting everyone together in 2021 for another outstanding event."

SEMA plans to issue full refunds to all exhibitors for booth and registration fees. We could still see the show go on in some form, however. The organization said it may attempt a virtual SEMA Show with some live elements. If there's a consensus, we'll learn more about a virtual alternative in the weeks to come.