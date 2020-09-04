Ram goes all nocturnal with blacked-out Night Edition 1500 and HD pickups

RAM

The Ram 1500 is arguably our favorite full-size pickup right now thanks to its great tech, good performance and (subjectively) good looks. We're also fans of its big brother, the Ram HD. That's why it's cool that Ram announced new Night Edition packages for both models on Friday.



As you might expect, both trucks pay homage to legendary film director M. Night... no, that's not it. Jokes aside, the Night Edition is a step above the already nice Limited trim and brings all kinds of dark hues to the Ram party.



Specifically, both models get black grilles and grille surrounds, black badging, black wheels and exhaust tips. The headlights and taillights get black bezels and black mirror caps, in addition to body-color bumpers.

Ram

On the amenities side of things, there's a 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo as standard, as well as a standard sport performance hood for the 1500. Tow hooks and a trifold tonneau cover are also on deck.



The Night Edition trucks are set to hit dealers in the third quarter of 2020 (aka soon). The 1500 will set you back $61,740 (including a borderline-egregious $1,695 destination fee), and the HD is just a little bit more at $64,625.