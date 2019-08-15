The 2020 Ram 1500's diesel V6 is a $4,995 upcharge

Enlarge Image Ram

The next-generation 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel from Ram will be available across all trim lines of the 2020 Ram 1500, including the Ram Classic. But with a premium of $4,995 over the base 3.6-liter V6, it will also be very pricey.

Ram announced Friday the diesel V6 will command a $3,000 premium over the 5.7-liter V8 engine with eTorque in the upper-spec Laramie Longhorn and Limited, while it will cost you an extra $3,300 over the V8 eTorque powerplant in Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Rebel and Laramie trims.

Still, Ram offers the lowest-priced diesel V6 in its class. A Ram 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab with two-wheel drive with the diesel engine will start at $36,890, plus $1,695 for destination. Meanwhile, the least expensive 2019 Ford F-150 with a 3.0-liter diesel is in a mid-lveel Lariat at $45,700, plus $1,595 destination. If you're looking at Chevrolet, its 3.0-liter diesel can be had for the 2020 model year in an LT trim at $43,605 plus $1,595 destination.

That said, the Tradesman is the base model while the Ford F-150 Lariat and Chevrolet Silverado LT are mid-level trims with more features. Further, if you start looking at individual upcharges, the EcoDiesel is towards the higher end of the price spectrum. For example, going from the base 2.7-liter to the 3.0-liter diesel in the Ford F-150 Lariat is $4,000, and it's $3,000 to go from the base 5.0-liter V8 to the diesel in the Platinum and King Ranch trims. The diesel is not available in the top Limited trim and it's only available to fleet customers in the lower XL and XLT trims.

Pricing for the diesel in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado is pretty complicated. The upcharge ranges from just $2,495 in the High Country and LTZ trims to go from the 5.3-liter V8 to the 3.0-liter diesel, but it's $5,165 to do the same in the RST. What's more, the diesel is not an option on Work Truck, Custom, Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss trims.

Ram's 3.0-liter V6 diesel pushes out 260 horsepower and class-leading 480 pound-feet of torque. It can handle up to 2,040 pounds of payload and can tow 12,560 pounds.

The 2019 Ford F-150 with its 3.0-liter diesel engine is good for 250 horsepower and 440 pound feet of torque, with 1,940 pounds of payload capability and a max towing rating of 11,500 pounds. The diesel in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado is also a 3.0-liter, knocking out 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Max payload and towing for the Silverado is 2,302 pounds and 9,300 pounds respectively.

Expect to see the 2020 Ram 1500 with the available diesel engine this fall.