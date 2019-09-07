2020 Porsche Taycan, Bugatti's world record and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Porsche

It's Saturday, and you know what that means: another look back at Roadshow's best stories from the past seven days. This week started out strong with Bugatti's 304-mile-per-hour top-speed record, and then blew up with EV hotness when the 2020 Porsche Taycan made its debut on Wednesday.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from Sept. 1-7, 2019.

Top reviews

2020 Byton M-Byte Prototype

Electric vehicle startup Byton has long promised a new crossover will launch in the very near future. Ahead of the production M-Byte's official debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, reviews editor Antuan Goodwin took an early spin of a camouflaged prototype in the California Bay Area.

Click here to read our 2020 Byton M-Byte Prototype first drive.

2019 Volkswagen Golf

The Mk7 VW Golf isn't long for this world; the new, Mk8 Golf is slated to debut very, very soon. And since it's unclear if the Mk8 Golf will be sold stateside, we decided it's worth taking the current-generation hatchback for a final spin. As far as reviews editor Emme Hall is concerned, the Mk7 Golf is still very much worth your consideration.

Click here to read our 2019 Volkswagen Golf in-depth review.

2020 Toyota Tundra

With automakers like Chevrolet, Ford, GMC and Ram all bringing the heat in the full-size pickup truck segment, is the aging Toyota Tundra still worth a look? Emme Hall says maybe -- but really, probably not.

Click here to read our 2020 Toyota Tundra in-depth review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Porsche Taycan is ready to tackle Tesla

Porsche! Porsche! Porsche!

Associate editor Andrew Krok takes a closer look at the 2020 Porsche Taycan live from the EV's unveiling in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Now playing: Watch this: Aston Martin Vanquish 25 By Callum: A legend recreated

Aston Martin Vanquish 25 by Callum

Legendary car designer Ian Callum, formerly of Jaguar Land Rover fame, launched this reboot of the Aston Martin Vanquish. Only 25 will be produced, but our Carfection team got an exclusive look at this highly coveted, one-off creation.