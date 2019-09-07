2020 Porsche Taycan, Bugatti's world record and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's Saturday, and you know what that means: another look back at Roadshow's best stories from the past seven days. This week started out strong with Bugatti's 304-mile-per-hour top-speed record, and then blew up with EV hotness when the 2020 Porsche Taycan made its debut on Wednesday.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from Sept. 1-7, 2019.
Top reviews
2020 Byton M-Byte Prototype
Electric vehicle startup Byton has long promised a new crossover will launch in the very near future. Ahead of the production M-Byte's official debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, reviews editor Antuan Goodwin took an early spin of a camouflaged prototype in the California Bay Area.
2019 Volkswagen Golf
The Mk7 VW Golf isn't long for this world; the new, Mk8 Golf is slated to debut very, very soon. And since it's unclear if the Mk8 Golf will be sold stateside, we decided it's worth taking the current-generation hatchback for a final spin. As far as reviews editor Emme Hall is concerned, the Mk7 Golf is still very much worth your consideration.
2020 Toyota Tundra
With automakers like Chevrolet, Ford, GMC and Ram all bringing the heat in the full-size pickup truck segment, is the aging Toyota Tundra still worth a look? Emme Hall says maybe -- but really, probably not.
Top news
- 2020 Porsche Taycan: Porsche's first fully electric vehicle is here, and boy, it's a doozy. Read our full deep dive to learn everything you need to know about the Taycan, and check out our spec comparison to see how stacks up against the Tesla Model S.
- 300 mph? No problem: A modified Bugatti Chiron set a top-speed world record this week, achieving over 304 mph at Volkswagen's test track in Germany.
- Farewell, Fiat: The adorably tiny Fiat 500 won't live to see 2020. That includes Abarth and electric 500e models, too.
- Lamborghini goes hybrid: Meet the 819-horsepower Sian, the Italian automaker's first electrified vehicle, which will debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
- Smartphone compatibility on the cheap: We take a look at an aftermarket radio headunit that'll bring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity to older cars.
- Meet our long-term Honda Passport: We've invited a 2019 Honda Passport into our garage for a year-long stay. Say hello to the SUV we've lovingly dubbed "Swamp Thing."
Top videos
Porsche! Porsche! Porsche!
Associate editor Andrew Krok takes a closer look at the 2020 Porsche Taycan live from the EV's unveiling in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Aston Martin Vanquish 25 by Callum
Legendary car designer Ian Callum, formerly of Jaguar Land Rover fame, launched this reboot of the Aston Martin Vanquish. Only 25 will be produced, but our Carfection team got an exclusive look at this highly coveted, one-off creation.
