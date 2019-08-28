2020 Porsche Macan Turbo returns with more power, improved tech

Porsche

The Porsche Macan received a small but meaningful update for the 2019 model year, adding sharper style, better infotainment tech and, in the case of the Macan S, a new, more powerful engine. That same recipe is being applied to the range-topping Macan Turbo, which Porsche officially debuted Wednesday.

All Macans use turbo power, but the capital-T Turbo is the, uh, turboiest of the bunch. Under the hood, you'll find Porsche's 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 -- the same one used in the company's Cayenne and Panamera models -- producing 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. That represents a 34-hp increase over the previous Macan Turbo, though interestingly, the new engine makes one fewer pound-feet than the old car's 3.6-liter V6.

Regardless, the new engine makes the Macan Turbo a bit quicker for 2020, with Porsche estimating a 0-to-60 mile-per-hour acceleration time of 4.3 seconds. Opt for the Sport Chrono pack, which includes launch control, and that time is reduced to 4.1 -- both 0.3-second improvements over the old Macan Turbo.

Thankfully, the 2020 Macan Turbo gets more performance hardware to better bolster its improved performance. Porsche's often touchy Surface Coated Brakes, which improve stopping response while reducing brake dust, are standard. Don't want those? Porsche also offers its ceramic composite brakes as options.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Every Macan Turbo also rolls off the line with a sport exhaust, 20-inch wheels and Porsche's Active Suspension Management dampers. Optional extras include an air suspension and Porsche's torque-vectoring tech (which is awesome).

You'll be able to spot the Turbo thanks to its redesigned air intakes and side skirts, which look great on the subtly refreshed Macan's body. We're big fans of the redesigned taillights, and Porsche has added a tiny rear roof spoiler, specifically for Turbo duty.

Inside, the Turbo gets the same updates you'll find on the rest of the refreshed Macan range, including a 10.9-inch touchscreen running the always-great Porsche Communication Management software. Apple CarPlay and a Wi-Fi hotspot are standard, but Android Auto is still a no-go. And for 2020, all Macans get a wireless charging option.

The 2020 Macan Turbo will go on sale later this year, priced from $83,600, not including $1,350 for destination. That's a $6,400 price hike over the previous Turbo, though I don't imagine it'll dissuade buyers from picking up Porsche's top-performing compact SUV. We're expecting to see the the 2020 Macan Turbo in person at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.