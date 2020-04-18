2020 Porsche 911 Carrera tested, Cadillac's new Blackwings and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Happy weekend, Roadshow readers. At least I think it's the weekend. In this time of coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place orders, time has no meaning. It could be Tuesday for all I know, in which case, I'm late for work.

Anyway! The past seven days were busy. We spent extended time with the base 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera, 2020 Honda Accord sedan and more. Cadillac also showed us its new Blackwing-badged (but not Blackwing-powered) CT4-V and CT5-V sedans, and Porsche rounded off the week with an announcement about the Taycan 4S' less-than-stellar EPA rating.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from April 12 to 18.

Top reviews

2020 Honda Accord

The Honda Accord is a staple of the midsize family sedan segment, and one of America's best-selling cars. But it's also a good choice for folks who truly love driving, as evidenced by this Sport 2.0T model, complete with a manual transmission. Let reviews editor Jon Wong tell you why, here.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera

Following my test of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S, I hopped into the standard Carrera to see if that solid 911 framework carries over to the most basic version of this sports car. Turns out, it most certainly does. This car is truly the ace of base.

2020 Subaru WRX

Sometimes, a car just makes you smile. That's the case with the Subaru WRX. It's not the flashiest or most modern sport compact car out there, but its turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive and manual transmission are a recipe for backroad fun. It's not the new kid on the block, but we love it all the same.

Top news

Top videos

Why some electronic shifters are terrible

Some electronic shifters are horrible

More and more cars are being offered with shift-by-wire technology. There are lots of benefits, sure, but reviews editor Craig Cole explains why, most of the time, these shifters are just annoying.

Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Jeep Gladiator Mojave

The new Gladiator Mojave is Jeep's version of a fast desert-running off-roader. Thus, it's only natural that we take a look at how it compares to its closest rival, the Ford F-150 Raptor.

Hear those Blackwings roar

Hear those Blackwings roar

No, the new CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing don't have Cadillac's Blackwing V8 engine under their hoods (yes, really), but it sure sounds like there's something sweet on offer. Have a listen.