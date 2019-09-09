Porsche unveils the 2020 Carrera 4 coupe and cabriolet in Frankfurt

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche's 911 model range is famously comprehensive. As far as Porsche is concerned, there should be a 911 for everyone who can afford them, whether they want a basic, driver-focused car or a hardcore track attacker or a loaded, cushy continent-crusher.

While the sheer number of 911 variants can get a little overwhelming, one of the most popular -- and easiest to live with -- has been the Carrera 4, thanks to its combination of all-weather usability, accessible performance and reasonable (for a Porsche) price tag. Now after something of a wait, we're getting the 992 version of the Carrera 4 and Carrera 4 cabriolet.

The good news is that like Carrera 4s dating back to time immemorial, the 992 is looking just as good as it always has. A big reason why the current crop of base Carrera models is so good dates back to Porsche's decision to downsize and turbocharge its engine with the 991.2 generation.

The 992 C4's 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six produces a healthy 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque, both of which work with the all-wheel drive system to give the C4 a 0-60 time of 4 seconds. That drops to 3.8 seconds with the Sport Chrono package and the standard eight-speed PDK gearbox.

Speaking of that all-wheel drive system, Porsche has sprinkled the same technological magic on the Carrera 4's front axle that it used on the more expensive Carrera 4S. This means that the front differential is now liquid-cooled, which means that it can handle more aggressive clutch materials and lock-up characteristics in order to help it perform better in low-grip situations.

Other changes from the rear-wheel drive Carrera include the addition of Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard and a staggered wheel setup with 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch rollers in the back. The C4S' electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring is optional.

Pricing for the Carrera 4 starts at a relatively palatable $105,050 and if you opt to ditch the roof, that jumps up to $118,850, including destination. Porsche expects the Carrera 4 to hit dealers sometime in early 2020. Order books are open now.