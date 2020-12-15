2020 Nissan Titan recalled for engine stalling problems

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2020 Nissan Titan is the subject of a new recall after Nissan filed documents with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month. Specifically, the recall addresses engine stalling risks due to an electrical short. The engine may stall while driving, which increases the risk of a crash, and if the engine does stall, drivers won't be able to restart the pickup.

Nissan points to exposed wire in an engine harness as the source of the problem. Should the exposed wire make contact with another wire, it may cause an electrical short. The automaker said in the documents there aren't any warning signs for owners to be aware of, but the problem may also cause wonky transmission issues, too. It's not aware of any crashes related to the new recall and no other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles are affected.

In total, 7,583 Titan pickups are part of the recall, and the good news is the automaker already has a remedy for the problem. Owners will need to bring their truck to a Nissan service center where a technician will inspect the wiring harness. If there's damage, the truck will receive a new harness. Even if there's no damage, a technician will still reassemble the harness for good measure to make sure everything's A-OK.

Nissan expects the recall to kick off on Jan. 27, so owners should receive mailed notices around the same time.