2020 Nissan Sentra plays the value game with $20,015 starting price

The 2020 Nissan Sentra is, arguably, Nissan's third attempt to clean up its sedan portfolio. We've seen a heavily redone Altima, the Versa came next and now it's the Sentra.

For the compact sedan, Nissan is playing the value card and this handsome little car starts at just over $20,000. The automaker said on Monday that a base Sentra S will cost $20,015 after a $925 destination charge. Don't expect anything super fancy, but the base model does get a standard array of active safety systems, which Nissan calls its Safety Shield 360, and the brand's "Zero-Gravity" seat cushions are standard. No matter which trim, a 2.0-liter inline-four engine provides 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. A CVT sends power to the front wheels.

You'll find 16-inch wheels on the base model and the interior includes a 7-inch touchscreen unit minus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Buyers will need to step into a Sentra SV or SR to gain the smartphone mirroring technology.

The SV trim starts at $21,195 and adds a set of 17-inch wheels and an 8-inch touchscreen that houses more technology, as mentioned. Here's where you'll also find things like adaptive cruise control, too. But for those with the need for all the comforts, the SR trim is where to be.

It starts at $22,355, but adding the optional Premium Package pushes the cost to $24,525. With the added cost comes things like heated seats, a Bose audio system, a power driver's seat and LED lights. As Managing Editor Steven Ewing wrote in his first drive of the 2020 Sentra, the value proposition is strong. A comparable Honda Civic, for example, will cost closer to $30,000. Then again, powertrain refinement, extra space and higher-quality cabin materials are present in Honda's compact car.

Nevertheless, Nissan could strike a sweet spot with the rather good looking Sentra this time around.