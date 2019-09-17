2020 Nissan Pathfinder soldiers on with minimal price increases

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

In a world in which new car prices continue to climb at a rapid rate, take solace in the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder. Why? At most, buyers will pay $150 more for a 2020 model compared to the outgoing 2019 model.

Nissan published prices for the Pathfinder on Tuesday and an entry-level Pathfinder S will cost $32,725 after a $1,045 destination charge. Whipping out the calculator, that's only $150 more than a 2019 model. While you might expect pricier trims only grow more expensive, that's not the case.

The SV trim grows by $100 in price, the SL trim costs $70 more and the range-topping Platinum model is just $50 more for the new model year. The increases are identical no matter if you choose front-wheel or four-wheel drive. Buyers looking for the greatest amount of comforts and features will face a $45,655 price tag for a Pathfinder Platinum with 4WD.

There are zero major changes to the Pathfinder for the new model year as it soldiers on identical to the 2019 model. Thus, a 3.5-liter V6 engine remains under the hood with 284 horsepower. The Rock Creek package is still on offer, which makes the crossover look a little more rugged with different wheels, black wheel arches, leatherette and cloth seats and special badging. It also provides a standard trailer tow hitch.

Take our advice and try to put a 2019 model in the driveway -- it will likely have a pile of cash on the hood to clear space for the 2020 Pathfinder models. If you must have the newest model, the crossover is on sale now.