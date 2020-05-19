2020 Nissan Frontier starting prices rise considerably with new engine onboard

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

The 2020 Nissan Frontier is either far more expensive compared to the 2019 model, or still a really great deal, depending on how you look at it. Let me explain.

Nissan revealed prices for its midsize pickup truck on Tuesday and the rig starts at $27,885 after a $1,095 destination charge with the new 3.8-liter V6 engine we've talked a lot about. Those shopping the 2019 model will note the starting price is far, far less at $20,385. What gives?

Well, Nissan has done away with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder base engine, which makes the 2020 Frontier a V6-only pickup. With the four-banger out of the picture, prices rise significantly, but also keep in mind a manual transmission also kept the cost down previously; the Frontier is all automatic, all the time now.

However, if we compare last year's 4.0-liter V6 powered Frontier to the latest model with the new V6 engine, prices actually only climb $445. Last year's cheapest V6-powered Frontier rang in at $27,440 after destination.

With all of that said, let's dive into the new truck. The new starting price will put buyer in a Frontier S King Cab 4x2, and adding 4x4 traction increases the price $2,890. A King Cab SV starts at $28,765. Those in need of four full doors on their Frontier will shop the crew cab models, which start at $28,995 for an S trim, but opting for a Frontier S crew cab 4x4 sees the price rise by $3,390. Additionally, there are short wheelbase and long wheelbase models to choose from, which start at $28,895 and $32,505, respectively.

Moving right along, the Frontier SV 4x4 comes in either short or long wheelbase form and starts at $33,085. At the top of the range remains the Pro-4X, which creeps close to $40,000 at $38,585.

The good news is the 3.8-liter V6, paired with a nine-speed automatic, is a peach. In Reviews Editor Craig Cole's recent review of the pickup, he went as far as calling it his favorite powertrain among the midsize pickup field. High praise, no doubt. The bad news is buyers are still largely getting a truck basically ported over from the 2000s. Interior noise is abound and the features list just simply won't compare to newer pickups on the market.

Never fear, because there's a brand-new Frontier waiting in the wings. Nissan just so happened to upgrade the current truck with the new powertrain beforehand.