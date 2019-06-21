2020 Nissan Altima adds a little more kit for a little more money

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

The 2019 Nissan Altima was a radical reimagining of Nissan's bread-and-butter sedan, and after some time behind the wheel, it wasn't hard for us to see just how much better the new model was. Now, one whole year later, it's time for the latest generation of Altima to enter its second model year, but not without some mild tweaks.

Nissan on Friday unveiled pricing for the 2020 Altima sedan. The changes are minimal, but there are some pretty notable updates in there. Perhaps most important is the addition of Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard equipment on the Altima SR, which adds automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic and automatic high beams. It's not standard on the base S model, but there's an optional package that adds it. Other small tweaks include having a memory function for mirrors on the Platinum trim, and there are some new piano-black interior trim bits on the SV, SL and Platinum models.

Otherwise, it's all the same car. The base engine is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated I4 putting out 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. An optional 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with variable compression (VC-Turbo, as Nissan calls it) bumps the output up to 248 hp and 273 lb-ft, but it's only available on higher trims. A continuously variable transmission is standard across all trims with both engines. Front-wheel drive is standard, but AWD is available on 2.5-liter models for an extra $1,350.

The prices aren't much different than last year. The base S trim is up just $100, to $24,995, including the mandatory $895 destination fee. The top-tier Platinum trim comes out to $33,075 with FWD, $34,425 with AWD and $36,075 with the VC-Turbo engine. Most trims saw a $150 price hike, but SR trims went up $350. Perhaps the best news comes from the SV trim, which is $300 cheaper than it was last year.

The 2020 Nissan Altima is already at dealers around the nation. You can check out a full breakdown of the Altima's various prices (again, including destination) below.

2020 Nissan Altima pricing Model 2020 MSRP 2019 MSRP Net change 2.5 S FWD $24,995 $24,895 $100 2.5 SR FWD $26,595 $26,245 $350 2.5 SV FWD $28,775 $29,075 ($300) 2.5 SL FWD $31,135 $30,985 $150 2.5 Platinum FWD $33,075 $32,925 $150 2.5 S AWD $26,345 $26,245 $100 2.5 SR AWD $27,945 $27,595 $350 2.5 SV AWD $30,125 $30,425 ($300) 2.5 SL AWD $32,485 $32,335 $150 2.5 Platinum AWD $34,425 $34,275 $150 VC-Turbo SR FWD $30,645 $30,295 $350 VC-Turbo Platinum FWD $36,075 $35,925 $150