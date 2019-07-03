2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport starts at $22,495

Enlarge Image Jake Holmes/Roadshow

In March, Mitsubishi rolled out a refreshed version of its ASX crossover at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. In April, we saw the same thing, but this time it was in the US, and it carried the Outlander Sport badge. Now, a couple of months later, we finally have an idea of how much it will cost.

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will start at $22,495 when it goes on sale in September of this year. Mitsubishi only gave out that price, so it's unclear if that includes destination or not, and we're still not sure what the other trim levels will cost, but we'll update this story once Mitsubishi replies to our request for more information. For context's sake, a prerefresh 2019 Outlander Sport starts at $20,945, so there's a bit of a price bump involved.

The Outlander Sport was thoroughly reworked for the 2020 model year. Most notably, the front end was swapped out in favor of Mitsubishi's latest design language, borrowing much of its looks from its larger sibling, the Outlander. LED headlights and taillights are now standard on all trims, as well.

The interior underwent more than a few adjustments, as well, most of which are aimed at improving quality. There's a new standard black headliner, new climate-control knobs and different upholstery materials. A new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available on the ES trim (as part of a package), as well as SE and GT trims. On the safety front, a few driver-assist systems are available (or standard, in the case of the SE trim) including automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring and automatic high beams.

Mechanically speaking, everything's the same as it was before. The base engine is a 2.0-liter I4 making 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. GT models move up to a 2.4-liter I4 with 168 hp and 167 lb.-ft. A CVT is the only transmission on offer, since Mitsubishi deleted the five-speed manual from its base model. We'll likely know more about the trim-level breakdown, including that all-important pricing, as we get closer to its on-sale date in the fall.