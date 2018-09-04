How does the Mercedes-Benz EQC compare to e-SUVs? Let's find out!

The market for electric SUVs is heating up -- and fast. It seems that not that long ago if you wanted something powered by batteries alone that could haul a bunch of people or stuff, the Tesla Model X was your only option. That's changing with the introduction of the Jaguar I-Pace, and now the announcement of Mercedes-Benz' first mass-production EV, the EQC crossover, due in showrooms in 2020. We thought it would be appropriate to take a look at the state of the field and see how one of the industry's hottest segments is shaping up, by the numbers.

The most important number in any conversation about a battery-electric vehicle is range. Battery tech is better than ever, and ranges that are comparable to cars powered by internal combustion engines are definitely not unheard of. How does our trio of intrepid people-haulers compare? Well, the Model X 100D is still the king, with 297 miles of range according to EPA estimates. The I-Pace comes in second with 240 miles, and bringing up the rear is the EQC with a range of just 200 miles.

The price difference between the Tesla Model X 100D and the Jaguar makes comparing their ranges a little unfair, since the cheaper Model X 75D is more in line with the I-Pace at 237 miles, but if more range is an option, it seems silly to get the cheaper version, right?

Speaking of price, the Tesla 100D comes in at $100,200 before options, taxes or any applicable tax incentives. The 75D is a more palatable $85,400, but that's still substantially more than the base I-Pace which starts out at $70,495 before taxes or options but including delivery fees. We don't know anything about pricing on the EQC, but if it's got a chance of hanging with the others, it better be in the ballpark.

The other thing people are going to want to know is performance. The EQC isn't going to set any world records, but with 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, it will absolutely get out of its own way. These numbers compare favorably with the Jag, which clocks in at 394 hp and 512 lb-ft. Both of them are dwarfed by even the base Model X, which produces 518 horsepower, and the big-daddy P100D makes 680 hp and 791 lb-ft, according to reports from other outlets -- Tesla doesn't publish horsepower or torque numbers for its vehicles.

Most of the rest of the comparables between these three vehicles are entirely subjective. If you want something futuristic and odd and you live in a place with very tall ceilings, get the Tesla. If you want a mostly normal-looking electric SUV, opt for the Benz. If you want something in between, go with the Jag.

We're excited for Audi to finally unveil its production E-Tron and for BMW to give us more information on its iX3 so we can include them and get a better sense of the shape of things to come.