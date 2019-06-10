2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class bumps price by $5,000, but you get so much more

When an automaker introduces a new generation of vehicle, it's usually loaded with the latest and greatest features, which can cause the price to rise anywhere between a little and a lot. In the case of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, the price hike is on the higher side, but what you get in return makes it feel worth it.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 will start at $76,195, including $995 for destination and handling, the automaker announced on Monday. That's a decent bump over the outgoing 2019 model, which started at $71,145. That might seem like a big shift, but one look at what you're getting will put those concerns to rest.

Whereas the 2019 GLS450 used a twin-turbocharged V6, the new GLS450 relies on a 3.0-liter inline-6 in conjunction with Mercedes' EQ Boost 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which can add up to 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque as one's right foot demands it. Additional features not found on the last-generation GLS include keyless entry, LED headlights, a power passenger seat, 64-color ambient lighting, satellite radio, wireless device charging and 9 USB ports.

The tech takes the new GLS even further away from its forebear. The tired old 7-inch infotainment screen is swapped out in favor of a 12.3-inch display running the new MBUX system, in addition to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. There are also so many more safety systems on board, like blind spot monitoring, a parking assistant, a surround-view camera and a warning that aims to prevent people from opening doors into cars or bicyclists. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard for the first time, as well.

Of course, this is just one piece of the GLS puzzle. As for the more powerful GLS580, we'll have to wait a little longer before pricing information is available. The GLS450, though, should be with US dealers by the end of the calendar year.