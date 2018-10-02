2020 Mercedes GLE-Class will likely sprout 'coupe' variant

German automakers sure love their crossover coupes (even though they aren't coupes at all), with Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz bringing more and more of these swoopy-SUVs to market in recent years. So as Mercedes-Benz launches the brand-new 2020 GLE-Class, we have to ask: Will a GLE Coupe model follow?

"That probably is a promising speculation," Dieter Zetsche, head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, told Roadshow in an interview Tuesday at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. It's unclear exactly when the GLE Coupe will show up, but yeah, pretty safe to say one is coming.

The new GLE-Class arrives in the US next spring. The GLE350 will use a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine with 255 horsepower, while the GLE450 uses Mercedes' 362-horsepower, 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 wit EQ Boost mild-hybrid assist. AMG variants, of course, will follow.

The current GLE Coupe is only available in AMG GLE43 and AMG GLE63 S guises, so it's unclear if Mercedes will offer the next-generation model in non-AMG forms. The base 2.0-liter model might not see life as a GLE Coupe, but an EQ Boost GLE450 Coupe is probably a safe bet.