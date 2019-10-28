2020 Mazda6 packs a lot of standard gear with small price increase

Mazda

Mazda continues to push itself ever-so-slightly more upmarket every time another one of its vehicles reemerges, and the strategy doesn't change for the 2020 Mazda6 sedan.

The new prices all increase across every trim by a minor $200, and with the $24,920 starting price (after a destination charge) the car is right in the hunt with most of the midsize sedan segment. A ton of standard equipment helps keep things extra competitive, too.

For example, stepping into a base model is hardly a penalty box. Every Mazda6 comes with a suite of active safety equipment, 8.0-inch touchscreen display (with a rotary controller), dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, LED headlights and taillights and even rain-sensing wipers.

The Mazda6 Touring will be many shoppers' sweet spot, which starts at $27,520. For that price, the trim adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette-trimmed seats and heated front seats. Advanced keyless entry is present (a seriously wonderful modern amenity) and 19-inch wheels make the sedan look far more upmarket. It helps the Mazda6 is already a svelte-looking thing.

After these two trims, it's nothing but 30. That is, $30,000 or more for one of the sedans. The Grand Touring trim rings in at $30,620, but certainly amps up the amenities. An 11-speaker Bose audio system, heated rear seats and an auto-dimming driver's-side and rearview mirror are present. If you're into Sirius-XM radio, this is where you'll need to start with to have the technology baked in, too.

Notably, this trim unlocks the punchier 2.5-liter turbo-four engine with 250 horsepower (running 93 octane) and 310 pound-feet of torque. Otherwise, a 2.5-liter inline-four engine sits in place, and without the turbo, makes 187 hp and 186 pound-feet of torque.

Upward to the Grand Touring Reserve reveals a $33,120 price tag. Additional technologies such as color head-up display, adaptive front lights and finer materials such as leather-trimmed seats and with ventilating function are standards. The Signature trim is where the Mazda6 starts to get seriously swanky with real leather trim and Japanese sen wood. The cost of entry, however, is $36,220.

Overall, not much changes compared to the 2019 model year. But, if you're looking for a reason to pick a 2020 model over the outgoing year, there is a new key fob design. It'll come with every Mazda6 shipping to dealers this fall.