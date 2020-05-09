2020 Mazda CX-5 reviewed, Ford's coronavirus respirator and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to the weekend, Roadshow readers. Hopefully it's time to kick back and relax. We're mighty grateful you're with us for this edition of the Week in Review.
It was a busy one again with plenty of new cars tested, including our Hyundai Palisade, the latest addition to the Roadshow long-term test fleet. We even went through oodles of pedal and wheel setups to find the best gear for iRacing -- and for your budget.
Grab a seat and dive into all the reviews, news and videos from this past week. There's a lot of good stuff below.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 3-9.
Top reviews
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is delightfully upscaleSee all photos
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 continues to impress and punch above its weight for the class. Reviews Editor Craig Cole penned his thoughts on the SUV, but also highlighted a few areas the CX-5 simply doesn't shine.
Click here to read our 2020 Mazda CX-5 review.
Say hello to Roadshow's long-term 2020 Hyundai PalisadeSee all photos
We welcomed a new addition to the Roadshow long-term test fleet this week. I brought our 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited home to begin our year-long test of the super-posh SUV. So far, so good, and I laid out what to expect in the months to come.
Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Palisade long-term review introduction.
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road is a rugged-looking mall-crawlerSee all photos
Cole not only tested the cushy CX-5, but he also slid behind the wheel of the rugged-looking 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road. It's not the best at everything, but it's pretty darn competent in just about every area. Read on to see Cole's full thoughts.
Click here to read our 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road review.
2020 Land Rover Discovery: Good looks for the adventurous familySee all photos
Top news
- Ford fights the coronavirus: The Blue Oval gave us a hands-on look at its new respirator and other gear it's sending out to the front lines to fight COVID-19, and it's seriously nifty.
- The best iRacing gear: We rounded up the best wheels and pedals for those diving into the world of sim racing, especially iRacing.
- Let's talk Nissan Z: Everyone wants to know about the next Nissan Z, so we invited Nissan's design boss Alfonso Albaisa to talk to you directly about the car.
- A 911 engine that makes coffee?: The world was treated to an $11,000 coffee maker that takes the shape of a Porsche 911 engine. It's super over the top, and super cool.
- GM's big SUVs are a smidge more efficient: EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers came out for the 2021 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban and the GMC Yukon. There are minor improvement almost across the board, despite their larger size.
- Pickups beat cars: For the first time in US history, Americans bought more pickup trucks than passenger cars in the month of April. The coronavirus may have had something to do with it, but man, do we love our trucks.
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder lets the light inSee all photos
Top videos
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan goes off-road
Our own Reviews Editor Emme Hall competed in the Rebelle Rally in a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan -- and won. Watch the Cullinan get utterly thrashed in the process.
Ford's coronavirus-fighting respirator
Cole shows us what it's like to wear Ford's new coronavirus-fighting respirator, and the genius on display from the automaker is pretty astounding.
Hey, look! It's Cole again! He was a busy guy this week and also drove the 2020 BMW X5 M Competition. In the end, it was so wrong that it just felt right.
