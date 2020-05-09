2020 Mazda CX-5 reviewed, Ford's coronavirus respirator and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Welcome to the weekend, Roadshow readers. Hopefully it's time to kick back and relax. We're mighty grateful you're with us for this edition of the Week in Review.

It was a busy one again with plenty of new cars tested, including our Hyundai Palisade, the latest addition to the Roadshow long-term test fleet. We even went through oodles of pedal and wheel setups to find the best gear for iRacing -- and for your budget.

Grab a seat and dive into all the reviews, news and videos from this past week. There's a lot of good stuff below.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 3-9.

Top reviews

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 continues to impress and punch above its weight for the class. Reviews Editor Craig Cole penned his thoughts on the SUV, but also highlighted a few areas the CX-5 simply doesn't shine.

Click here to read our 2020 Mazda CX-5 review.

We welcomed a new addition to the Roadshow long-term test fleet this week. I brought our 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited home to begin our year-long test of the super-posh SUV. So far, so good, and I laid out what to expect in the months to come.

Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Palisade long-term review introduction.

Cole not only tested the cushy CX-5, but he also slid behind the wheel of the rugged-looking 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road. It's not the best at everything, but it's pretty darn competent in just about every area. Read on to see Cole's full thoughts.

Click here to read our 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Rolls-Royce Cullinan goes off-road, wins the Rebelle...

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan goes off-road

Our own Reviews Editor Emme Hall competed in the Rebelle Rally in a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan -- and won. Watch the Cullinan get utterly thrashed in the process.

Now playing: Watch this: This is what it's like wearing Ford's coronavirus-fighting...

Ford's coronavirus-fighting respirator

Cole shows us what it's like to wear Ford's new coronavirus-fighting respirator, and the genius on display from the automaker is pretty astounding.

Now playing: Watch this: The BMW X5 M Competition is the right kind of wrong

Hey, look! It's Cole again! He was a busy guy this week and also drove the 2020 BMW X5 M Competition. In the end, it was so wrong that it just felt right.